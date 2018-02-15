BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I hope your Valentine’s Day, if you celebrate it on THE date, was a good one. I say “if you celebrate on the date” because many move going out, and such, to the next weekend if 2-14 is mid-week.

This year Saturday is pretty jammed in local restaurant reservation books. And we DO have some Winter weather moving our way mid Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Question is will this quick moving weather mess up Saturday night.

The official forecast reads, “Saturday-turning out cloudy, colder; some snow or a mixture of snow and rain likely later.” Wintry precipitation ending late at night. 40/28″. Sounds like a fast moving event. Sunday will turn out sunny, and milder.

Almost all the models agree on the solution that a wave will move out of the Tennessee Valley before it get to the ocean at the Virginia, and North Carolina border. At that point it sends moisture back inland to us. If there is a discrepancy in the models it is just how far North this precipitation runs.

In the Baltimore area we believe a coating to an inch of slushy accumulation is the most likely scenario.

The ground has been warming and will continue to do so today, tonight, and tomorrow. That bodes well for low impacts on streets and sidewalks from this event. Clearly this forecast will be refined. And WJZ weather will stay on point.

But right now I just do not see big issues coming our way. Let’s hope that trend continues.

MB

