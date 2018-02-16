BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have charged a 14-year-old Loch Raven High School student after the school was placed on lockdown after the suspect reportedly had a pellet gun in his backpack Thursday.

Baltimore County police say the student has been charged as a juvenile Friday with disturbing activities at school and dangerous weapon on school property.

Authorities investigated after the school resource officer was given a tip that a student had a gun in a backpack.

The school resource officer approached the student, who then reportedly fled into another part of the school.

The officer was unable to confirm whether there was a gun in the backpack at that time, and the school was put on the lockdown as police searched for the student.

Police were later able to take the student into custody, and they say they recovered a discarded pellet gun.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s identity will not be released because the information of juveniles is protected.

