BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The acting Baltimore Police Department commissioner said he will bring in an outside consultant to review the case of Detective Sean Suiter, who was killed last year.

According to the Baltimore Sun, police spokesman T.J. Smith confirmed the report by acting Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, adding it would put “a fresh set of eyes” on the investigation.

Last year, the FBI declined the request put forth the department, saying “no information has been developed to indicate Detective Suiter’s death was directly connected to an FBI investigation.”

Suiter died the day before his scheduled testimony in a police corruption investigation. He was set to testify in the case of Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, one of the former heads of the elite Gun Trace Task Force, who faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Former BPD Commissioner Kevin Davis said the FBI’s letter shows Suiter was not killed because of that testimony.

Det. Suiter was posthumously accused of being involved in the GTTF corruption within the department.

RELATED: Testimony Of Detective Charged In Corruption Case Implicates Suiter In Thefts

Suiter was shot with his own weapon on Nov. 15 while investigating a gang-related triple murder in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood.

