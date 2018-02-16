Matthew Heineman thought he was going to be a teacher. After getting denied by Teach for America, Heineman and his friends traveled around the country to create a documentary about their generation. Today, the 34-year-old is an award-winning filmmaker and Academy-Award nominee. Heineman stopped by the CBS Local Studio to discuss the beginning of his film career and the best piece of advice he ever received.

Heineman also discussed his new docuseries on Showtime called “The Trade.” This series tells the story of the opiod crisis in America from the perspective of users, law enforcement and drug lords. The Dartmouth graduate has interviewed drug users and sellers before, but he’s never created a series before. Matthew discusses how the series came together, why the opiod crisis exists and the most surprising thing he learned while working on this project.

Watch the newest installment of “The Trade” on Showtime.