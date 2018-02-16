BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A jury in the wrongful death civil trial of Korryn Gaines has awarded her family $37 million.

The jury found Friday that the first shot Baltimore County Cpl. Royce Ruby fired at Gaines was not objectively reasonable.

BREAKING: All female jury awards Kodi Gaines $32-MILLION-dollars in non-economic damages #KorrynGaines pic.twitter.com/IdqJYeyXMu — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 16, 2018

Gaines was killed during an hours-long standoff in 2016 at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

#KorrynGaines father awarded $300K, $4.5 million to her daughter, $300K to her mother, $300K to the estate. Again, $32-million to her son, Kodi. NO punitive damages awarded pic.twitter.com/Jxu93gzyqW — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 16, 2018

Attorneys for Gaines’ family claimed officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son, Kodi Gaines. They also say Baltimore County police were reckless, irresponsible and violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment.

Gaines’ son will receive $32 million of the $37 million.

In all, more than $37-MILLION awarded to family of #KorrynGaines after jury deliberated for roughly 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/8sGhYOpQAZ — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 16, 2018

County prosecutors previously found Officer Ruby’s shooting legally justified and charges weren’t filed.

An all-female jury was seated in the civil trial.

“We’re ecstatic,” said family attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, who wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey while making his remarks outside the courthouse. “This was a long journey to justice. A lot of hard work. A lot of sleepless nights… the jury did their work, they came up with a verdict that they believe was fair. They came up with an award that they felt was just. And we don’t have anything else to ask.”

The family does say they would still like to see Officer Ruby fired, however.

Gordon called Ruby a sick individual and an evil person.

Shortly after the verdict came down, Baltimore County Attorney Mike Field issued the following statement.

“A mother died, a child was unintentionally injured, and police officers were placed in mortal danger. By any account, this was a tragic situation. The County is disappointed with the verdict and is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook