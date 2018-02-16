Filed Under:Black Panther, Local TV, Towson Cinemark

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Many were frustrated late Thursday night at a Towson movie theater when they learned they wouldn’t be seeing the highly-anticipated “Black Panther” film after staff said there were technical problems.

The Baltimore Sun reports several opening-night screenings of the movie were canceled at the Cinemark Towson movie theater on Joppa Road.

The Sun reports disappointed fans were offered passes for future screenings.

