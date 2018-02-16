WJZ BREAKING: Jury In Korryn Gaines Civil Trial Awards Her Family $37M In Damages
By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under:Amtrak, positive train control

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A safety system that can prevent train crashes remains a work in progress, and Congress is getting fed up.

After granting a number of extensions in the past, legislators want the deadline met by the end of this year.

The system is called positive train control, or PTC, and is only operational on 45 percent of freight routes and 24 percent of passenger routes. It’s up and running along Amtrak’s northeast corridor, and in a hearing, members of Congress do not seem inclined to extend the deadline for full compliance.

“There is not a single person on this side of the table that’s going to sit here and just quietly accept the next accident after that deadline,” said Massachusetts’ Representative Michael Capuano.

The response from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Juan Reyes was “we’re ready to do anything we can to push these railroads to comply with the December 31st deadline.”

Many railroads are actively working to install PTC technology, but there are some that have yet to begin work, which is complicated and time consuming.

According to Amtrak’s CEO, “the most important and most difficult part of PTC work is all the trackside sensors, antennas and equipment, so that the train can signal its position and its speed and its location.”

Technology the NTSB has repeatedly said will prevent train crashes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch