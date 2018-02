BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating nearly 10 cases of vandalism and motor vehicle thefts in South Baltimore on Friday night.

Authorities say the incidents occurred across South Baltimore. However, police did not say if the crimes are all related or if multiple suspects are involved.

Advisory alert 🚨 we had a rash of destruction of property incidents last night. We’re collectively gathering all information regarding these incidents at this time. If anyone has any video footage that may assist or aid the Southern District, please contact 410-396-2499. pic.twitter.com/Rx3YzFM73i — Major Mo Brown (@_MoBrown) February 17, 2018

Two of the incidents were caught on camera.

Attached is video footage from one of the LFAs today. Please help in identifying this individual. Call 410-396-2499, if you have any information pic.twitter.com/odpgdWT3C1 — Major Mo Brown (@_MoBrown) February 17, 2018

Attached is video footage from one of the LFAs today. Please help in identifying this individual. Call 410-396-2499, if you have any information pic.twitter.com/nRp0VKfTWF — Major Mo Brown (@_MoBrown) February 17, 2018

Anyone with information about is urged to call police at 410-396-2499.

