By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday’s snow and sleet mean dangerous conditions on the roads.

Drivers will have slick streets and patchy fog to contend with overnight and Sunday morning.

As of 7 p.m., BWI-Marshall Airport had recorded two inches of snow. Parts of Baltimore County clocked in with two-and-a-half inches.

The majority of the snow cleared central Maryland around 9 p.m.

Temperatures will stay in the low 30s range overnight.

Icy roads are likely, so use extra caution if you have to get behind the wheel.

As we turn our attention to Sunday, things there look sunny and will feel significantly warmer.

Blue skies mean temperatures topping out near 50, which in turn means snow melting through the afternoon.

