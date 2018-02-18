BALTIMORE (WJZ) — About 400 BGE customers have been without hot water and central home heating for days after debris and water flooded a gas main in Prince George’s County.

The gas company said Sunday there’s no timetable on when services will be fully restored to customers in Laurel.

The outage began Thursday after a water main break damaged a gas main and forced large amounts of water and debris through the network of gas pipes serving the area.

BGE crews worked to find the break, stop water flow and visit each customer’s home to turn off gas meters. Service for some customers was expected to be restored Sunday night, but the company said in a statement, “customers in the area should plan for a continued multi-day interruption of gas service.”

BGE representatives held an open house Sunday afternoon at the Laurel Municipal Center to provide an update on the restoration process and status of repairs to specific areas.

The City of Laurel also opened a community center to give residents a chance to warm up and shower.

Customers who smell natural gas or detect escaping gas are asked to get to a safe location and contact BGE immediately at 1-800-685-0123. Customers using alternative heating sources, like electric space heaters, are advised to follow manufacturer instructions for safe use.

