BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The driver of an SUV that was shot at by police outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade after ramming a security barrier is reportedly an unlicensed teen who was following GPS directions when he made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Passenger Javonte Brown told the Washington Post that the 17-year-old driver was following GPS directions while heading to a friend’s house on Wednesday when he turned onto a restricted-access road. The SUV that the teen was driving then rammed into a security barrier.

Three people, all male, were inside the vehicle and taken into custody. One was injured and taken to a hospital. Two other, an NSA police officer and a civilian onlooker who was in the vicinity of where the crash happened, were also injured.

It is not believed that any of the injuries sustained were from gunfire.

“Preliminary, it looks like the gunfire was directed at the vehicle, but we are working through that right now,” says Gordon B. Johnson, Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore FBI Field Office. He would not comment on whether an NSA officer discharged a weapon, however.

No charges have been filed and all three occupants have been released from custody.

The FBI is investigating the incident and looking into why gunshots were fired, according to Johnson.

“This vehicle did come onto NSA’s compound unauthorized, and NSA has a series of protocols that they respond to these types of events, so that is part of our investigation and one of the questions we’re trying to answer as we speak.”

