BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting that ended Baltimore’s 12 day murder-free streak.

Gilbert M. Gardner has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sadik Griffin, 22, back on February 13. He is currently being held without bail.

Griffin was killed on February 13, in the 3800 block of Elmley Ave.

During their investigation, officers identified Gardner as a suspect in Griffin’s murder.

Gardner was arrested after police served a search warrant at a home on Feb. 15, and report finding five guns and narcotics. He also faces gun and drug charges.

