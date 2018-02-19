BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance video of a suspect they believe is responsible for nine robberies of Dunkin Donuts and Subway stores.
Police say this suspect is armed during the robberies.
The suspect is accused of the following robberies:
January 23: Subway restaurant located in the 3800 block of E. Lombard Street
January 28: Subway restaurant located in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue
January 30: Subway restaurant located in the 300 block of W. Pratt Street
February 2: Subway restaurant located in the 1500 block of W. North Avenue
February 5: Subway restaurant located in the 3200 block of Greenmount Avenue
February 7: Dunkin Donuts located in the 2000 block of E. Monument Street
February 8: Subway restaurant located in the unit block of E. 25th Street
February 10: Dunkin Donuts located in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenu.
February 11: Subway restaurant located in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call (410) 366-6341, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (410) 265-8080 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
