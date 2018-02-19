BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A massive amount of debris has been washing down the Susquehanna River, powered by rain and snow melt from as far away from New York and Pennsylvania.

Everything from trees to tires to old propane tanks washed up at a marina in Perryville over the weekend.

It seemed to hit all at once at about 10:30 Sunday morning, according to Kenny Addair.

“The vegetation is not so upsetting, but a lot of garbage is inside that vegetation,” he said. “There’s tires and bottles and balls and buckets. A little bit of everything and that’s very depressing to see.”

The debris are coming from behind the Conowingo Dam. Some spill gates have been opened to relieve rising water in the Susquehanna, and the debris is coming with it.

What doesn’t get snagged along the way continues moving downstream.

“What is sad is it’s going to go down the Bay,” Addair said.

