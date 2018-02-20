By Joel Furches



With one of the most recognized art schools on the East Coast and three major art museums and dozens of galleries, Baltimore is bursting with visual and performing arts, which spill from its galleries and schools into the very streets.

To support the arts is to support Charm City and its beloved arts communities. Here are some of the best opportunities to do just that.

Crystal Moll

1030 S. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 952-2843

www.crystalmoll.com

If there is an artist who loves Charm City, it is Crystal Moll. While she sells herself as a landscape artist, her landscape is the streets and communities of Baltimore. You may sometimes find her laboring over her canvass and easel on the sidewalks of the city, moving about to catch the changing light as it sweeps over the streets she loves.

At her gallery, you may support Crystal by patroning her work. She displays her work in stunning exhibitions, each themed around a subject she loves. You may also commission this fine artist to turn your visual passion into hers.

Emerson Bromo Seltzer Tower

21 S. Eutaw St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(443) 874-3596

www.bromoseltzertower.com

A Baltimore landmark for over a century, the Bromo Seltzer Tower began as a very elaborate advertisement for a stomach cure, and has recently become a beautiful art studio for Baltimore visual and literary artists. While artists labor therein on some of the finest creative projects in the city, visitors are also encouraged to wander in and browse this space and behold the wonders within. Really, the Bromo Seltzer is a two-in-one treat for the visitor. Not only do you get a first look at the work of jewelers, architects, painters, sculptors and writers, but you also get to tour a piece of Baltimore history.

Graffiti Warehouse

128 W. North Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 301-4938

www.graffitiwarehouse.com

Not every artist in the world can go to art school or gain recognition for their talents. For every painter at a canvas, there are a dozen young men and women with spray paint in hand creating art on the streets.

Unfortunately, graffiti is discouraged, and mostly unrecognized for the skill it entails. One institution in Baltimore aims to change that. The Graffiti Warehouse is located next to Graffiti Alley, a creative space wherein street artists are allowed – even encouraged – to practice their art. The warehouse itself provides massive canvases upon which street artists may craft their art, and provides the opportunity to meet and work alongside those who share their interests and talents.

You are encouraged to come into the warehouse and video artists creating graffiti, or shooting photos to keep or display. Apply for a membership, and get free admission and other perks. Or make a tax-deductible donation to support and encourage young artists.

Carl J. Murphy Fine Arts Center

2201 Argonne Drive

Baltimore, MD 21218

(443) 885-4440

www.murphyfineartscenter.org

Attached to Morgan State University, the Carl J. Murphy Fine Arts Center is a place where young performing artists are learning their craft. Not limiting itself to a single kind of performing arts, attendees may be treated to instrumental or orchestral music – including opera, dance, theater and more.

Robert McClintock Gallery

1809 Thames St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 814-2800

www.robertmcclintock.com

Robert McClintock is a premier photographic and digital artist who has made Baltimore his home and stage for performing his art. Visit his Fell’s Point gallery and see the full range of his artistic hand. Robert also does commissioned work, so if you like what you see, you may commission the artist to photograph or design your personal vision. Robert’s art is available to view there, but you may also purchase the work that you see.

