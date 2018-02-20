BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Tired and frustrated homeowners continue to urge the Federal Aviation Administration to revert new flight paths out of BWI Thurgood Marshall back to their original state after years of noise complaints.

After the FAA launched their “NextGen” plan aimed to modernize air traffic, noise complains began popping up across the country.

At a round table meeting Tuesday, FAA reps and homeowners met once again to find common ground on the issue.

“Just really, really hard on everyone physically, it’s bad for our health, it’s terrible for our property values and it needs to go back to the way it was,” Barbara Deckert of Elkridge said.

The sentiment has been echoed through the years from frustrated homeowners in both Anne Arundel and Howard Counties. They’ve been impacted since the FAA began revising flights plans across the country.

The FAA-led “NextGen” system was designed to modernize air traffic by making flying safer and more efficient.

“It seems to get worse everyday,” one homeowner said.

In recent years, Gov. Larry Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh have been called in to help. At one point, Hogan directed the Frosh to file a lawsuit against the FAA.

Tuesday, the governor’s office told WJZ he still wants legal action taken immediately.

Frustrated homeowners say if change doesn’t happen soon, they will take legal action. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office told WJZ they’ve taken the necessary steps to determine if they will join in on the fight.

“The AG has to get it right, all the arguments have to be in place,” Deckert said.

In the past, the FAA has said they were looking at ways to spread out flights but that reverting to the past was “not possible.”

In a statement to WJZ the FAA say they are “committed to working with the round table to adjust and refine existing procedures and to create new ones where possible to address concerns.”

A similar case was recently won by homeowners in Phoenix to revert flights back to where they were before. Homeowners say they are using the same law firm in that case in Maryland.

