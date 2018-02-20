BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taco Bell says an employee who used a racial slur to refer to an Asian-American customer no longer works for the fast-food chain.

The company issued the statement Tuesday following reports that a cashier in Philadelphia entered a slur to describe a student on a printed receipt during the weekend.

First-year University of Pennsylvania Ph.D. student In Young Lee told the Daily Pennsylvanian it’s important to make a conscious effort to fight racism.

Lee also posted an image of the receipt on Facebook and a message saying he was “infuriated” by the incident.

Taco Bell says the franchisee is retraining staff at the restaurant and management has apologized directly to Lee.

