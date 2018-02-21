BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of five robberies or attempted robberies in the last several days.

Arick William Fleming was arrested Tuesday night. He faces several robbery charges.

Police say Fleming first tried to rob the Royal Farms Store in Perry Hall on Feb. 16. He reportedly bought a donut, and as the cashier was giving him his change, he reached over and tried to grab money from the register.

The cashier was able to close the register before he got any money, but about 30 minutes later, he did the same thing at the Royal Farms Store on East Joppa Road in Towson, and this time, police say he was able to steal money from the register.

The next day, Fleming robbed the Royal Farms on Philadelphia Rd. in Rosedale. This time, police say he told the cashier he had a gun under his coat, and threatened to shoot the cashier.

On Sunday, police say he tried to rob the Royal Farm on Taylor Ave. in Parkville, but was unsuccessful. Police say he again threatened to shoot a cashier at that store.

His crime spree continued on Monday, when police say he took cash from an open register after buying a drink at the High’s Store on Broening Rd. in Dundalk.

