BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Prince George's County Police Department

BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) — An off-duty Prince George’s County Police officer was shot and killed Wednesday morning while trying to protect a woman in a domestic situation in Brandywine, according to a department spokesperson.

The suspect in the incident was also shot and killed.

Police say a neighbor came to the officer for help, after which he found himself in a confrontation with a man armed with a shotgun.

The officer has been identified as Cpl. Mujahid A. Ramazziddin, a former United States Marine. He was a father of four.

Sources tell WJLA that a woman called police and said her husband had shot a police officer. When more police responded, she gave them a vehicle description, which reportedly led to a police chase.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter is on the scene, and will have more details when they become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch