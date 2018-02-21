BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) — An off-duty Prince George’s County Police officer was shot and killed Wednesday morning while trying to protect a woman in a domestic situation in Brandywine, according to a department spokesperson.

The suspect in the incident was also shot and killed.

Police say a neighbor came to the officer for help, after which he found himself in a confrontation with a man armed with a shotgun.

The officer has been identified as Cpl. Mujahid A. Ramazziddin, a former United States Marine. He was a father of four.

Sources tell WJLA that a woman called police and said her husband had shot a police officer. When more police responded, she gave them a vehicle description, which reportedly led to a police chase.

