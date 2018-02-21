BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school district in Texas says it will suspend any student that takes part in walkouts or protests during school hours.

Students across the country, including here in Maryland, have walked out of their classrooms to call for gun legislation after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida school.

“Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness!!,” the post read. “We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved. All will be suspended for 3 days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline.”

In the letter posted to Facebook, Needville ISD Curtis Rhodes said students would face a three-day, out-of-school suspension if they protested.

“Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative,” he said in the letter.

Comments
  1. Sean P. Edwards says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Maybe ISD Curtis Rhodes should be shown that every choice has consequences, and it should be negative for him.

    Reply Report comment

