BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With this warm-up, many people are out enjoying the weather while it lasts.

WJZ’s Tracey Leong spoke with some people at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Wednesday, and they said they are soaking it all in.

Two months into winter, and we are greeted with these record breaking warm temperatures.

And with one month left of winter, many are hoping it stays just like this.

It’s winter in Baltimore, but it certainly doesn’t feel like it.

“Sunshine in February, you don’t have to go to Florida to get this,” said Stasha Feret Peterson, who was out enjoying the nice weather.

“I like it, it’s awesome,” said Tiara Patterson. “I’m ready for winter to be over, over, over.”

“Great, it seems like everyone in the office just waiting to go outside,” Jose Montes De Oza added.

An unusually warm day for February. The average temperature for February 21 is typically 40 degrees, but on Wednesday, it hit the mid 70s.

[Reporter: You’re in shorts and a t-shirt, how are you taking in this winter day?]

“Actually called out from work, brought in my two nephews from upstate New York, where there’re getting snow, and knew it was going to be a pretty day had to bring them to the aquarium,” Feret Peterson said.

Many folks took advantage of the unseasonably comfortable weather by shedding layers and soaking it all in.

“Vitamin D, fresh air clears your thoughts, clears your brain,” Feret Peterson said.

“I just feel really good, feel really good to be out in the sunshine enjoying the sun,” Anna Bancroft said. “It’s a beautiful day today, and I feel beautiful inside as well.”

“I take every advantage that I can,” Montes De Oza said. “Normally, during lunch break, I work in Fells Point, it’s easy to enjoy the sights and the weather.”

And it’s beautiful weather like this that will have many counting down the days until the start of spring.

