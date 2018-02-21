BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another day another record shattered! We hit a remarkable 79 degrees this afternoon, easily breaking the previous record of 74 set back in 1930!

A few showers and a cool front is crossing the region overnight, and will drop our temperatures about 30 to 40 degrees by later tomorrow! Some patchy rain and drizzle is likely as well.

More showers and cool temps are expected to linger on Friday before more warmer air moves in this weekend!

Showers may become steady by later Saturday into Sunday before clearing out later in the day.

