BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another day another record shattered! We hit a remarkable 79 degrees this afternoon, easily breaking the previous record of 74 set back in 1930!
A few showers and a cool front is crossing the region overnight, and will drop our temperatures about 30 to 40 degrees by later tomorrow! Some patchy rain and drizzle is likely as well.
More showers and cool temps are expected to linger on Friday before more warmer air moves in this weekend!
Showers may become steady by later Saturday into Sunday before clearing out later in the day.
