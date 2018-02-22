BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford have officially filed for re-election.

Gov. Hogan posted a video on Facebook of him and Lt. Gov. Rutherford signing the papers to officially file for re-election.

A recent Goucher Poll shows 61 percent of voters approve of the job incumbent Republican Larry Hogan is doing.

