BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford have officially filed for re-election.
Gov. Hogan posted a video on Facebook of him and Lt. Gov. Rutherford signing the papers to officially file for re-election.
A recent Goucher Poll shows 61 percent of voters approve of the job incumbent Republican Larry Hogan is doing.
