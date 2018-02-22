BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure allowing Maryland students to use sunscreen without a doctor’s note is advancing in the General Assembly.

The Senate passed the bill 44-0 Thursday. A similar bill is moving forward in the House.

The measure would require each local board of education to adopt a written policy authorizing a student to use sunscreen on school property or a school-sponsored event without written permission from a health care provider.

A state survey found some counties treat sunscreen as medication and require a doctor’s note from students. Gov. Larry Hogan, who was recently treated for skin cancer, says he supports the legislation.

11 states, including Alabama, California, Florida and Washington, have passed legislation allowing students to use sunscreen without a doctor’s note. Legislation is pending in 13 other states.

