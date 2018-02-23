BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are many ways schools use Black History Month to educate, inform and inspire.

At Leithwalk Elementary in Northeast Baltimore, students dressed up as prominent figures in Black history.

From Shirley Chisholm to Barack Obama to Muhammad Ali, the 4th-graders gave people a synopsis of their character once a button was pressed on a table.

The moms and dads couldn’t be more proud.

“They don’t know about these people. He doesn’t know, at 10 this is all new to him, so, it’s letting him know. Hey, they were doing this in the 1950’s, 60’s so you know, it can be done,” parent Lakeia Funderburk said.

Some of the children’s characters weren’t too far off from their personalities.

“To be a champion, doesn’t mean to just be a winner. A champion means you’re a part of so much more than just a trophy, an award or anything else,” said student Neron Peay.

Organizer Tara Warren hopes what they learned, the confidence they gained and the stories they told will stay with them forever.

“This is an opportunity to show what our kids are doing right,” Warren said.

More than 100 children participated. Throughout the day, every class at Leithwalk cycled through the gym.

