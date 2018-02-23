BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trial of Tyler Tessier, the man charged in September with fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the back of the head, has been moved to June.

WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren reports that the trial was originally scheduled for April.

Tessier’s legal defense team had said they couldn’t see any they would be prepared for trial by April 9, but the prosecution fought that. The defense had initially asked for the trial be moved to Setember.

In court, prosecutors played a recorded jailhouse call between Tessier and his father in which Tessier referenced recent school massacres and said people will forget about his case after big events like that.

Wilde Lake High School teacher Laura Wallen was about 14 weeks pregnant when, according to police, Tessier shot her and buried her on a friend’s property in Montgomery County.

She was reported missing Sept. 4, and her body was found Sept. 13. Tessier was charged with her murder shortly thereafter.

