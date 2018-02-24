BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In celebration of Black History Month, 10 business and community leaders were recognized for their contributions at a special ceremony held at the Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

“This is the chance to celebrate the achievements of people here in our community that have done remarkable things, and we think represents the best of all of us,” said Jon Cordish, principal of the Cordish Companies.

Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford was one of the honorees and served as the keynote speaker for the fifth annual Black History Heroes Awards.

“It’s important that we celebrate Black History Month, and particularly recognize the importance that African-American Marylanders have played in our history,” he said.

Live! Casino and Hotel and the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association hosted the event that acknowledged the impessive work of individuals making a postive impact in their communities in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

One of the honorees was Baltimore’s Bea Gaddy Family Centers Executive Director Cynthia Brooks.

“For someone outside of Baltimore City to say ‘look at what is happening in Baltimore City’ and pick out an organization like ours speaks volumes, it really does,” she said.

The event also honored the great work of past leaders.

“Black history means even more because our country has moved further away from each other, and it’s times like this when we have to recognize people who help pull it together and not pull it apart,” said Wayne Frazier of the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association.

The honorees were nominated by fellow leaders, community members and businesses.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook