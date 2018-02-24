BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Carroll County educator, who won a Teacher of the Year award, on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.

The 39-year-old teacher has been identified as Kenneth Brian Fischer of Westminster. Fischer won Teacher of the Year in Carroll County for the 2006-2007 school year and was nominated for Maryland Teacher of the Year.

The indictment was announced Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.

They say the teacher allegedly used email and texts to try and coerce a minor to meet him for sex. If the allegation is proven, Fischer faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

His initial court appearance is not yet scheduled. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

