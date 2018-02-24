BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A steady stream of light rain will move over Maryland Saturday night.
While most of it stays on the lighter side, a few heavier pockets could lead to isolated incidents of flooding.
Fog is likely again through Sunday morning, but it shouldn’t be as dense as the round Saturday morning.
Temperatures will be in the mid-40s overnight.
As you plan for Sunday, keep in mind a few showers are possible before lunch with a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
Brace for a blustery day, with gusts up 20 mph possible.
As for temperatures, they will certainly be mild.
Mid-60s are expected for central Maryland.
Meg McNamara