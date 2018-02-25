BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland native and NBA champion Kevin Durant has announced a $10 million donation and partnership with Prince George’s County Public Schools to fund a program that will help disadvantaged students attend college.

Durant is giving back to the community that raised him by covering “construction and operating expenses” for College Track, a 10-year program that assists in tutoring, test preparation, picking the right college and obtaining financial aid, The Washington Post reports.

The Durant Center is expected to open later this year, according to the Post, in Seat Pleasant — the Golden State Warrior’s hometown.

There are nine other College Track centers in California, Colorado and Louisiana. The programs have helped more than 2,800 students attend college, with 96 percent of their students being accepted to four-year colleges, according to College Track. The Seat Pleasant location will be the first of three facilities planned for the Washington, D.C. area, the Post reports.

