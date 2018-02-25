British police say they are responding to a “major incident” in Leicester, England, after an apparent explosion. Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

“All emergency services are currently dealing with this,” police said, adding that Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed.

Officials at the scene said they’re conducting a search and rescue operation, BBC News reports. A police spokesperson said six fire engines were responding to the incident.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said a two-floor building suffered a “pancake collapse,” and said it was unknown if anyone was injured or trapped inside. Officials said there is a hazmat team on the scene.

Video footage from the scene showed rubble on the street and smoke and flames still pouring from a building.

This footage shows the aftermath of an apparent explosion in the Hinckley Road area of Leicester. Police have declared a "major incident." More information as we get it. pic.twitter.com/ghVIGEYjdk — BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) February 25, 2018

