BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some who made threats against Anne Arundel County schools over the weekend have been identified and charged, according to county police.
“There is no danger at our schools however officers will be visible throughout the day,” Anne Arundel County Police tweeted Monday morning.
They are asking that parents talk with their kids, “and relay that these messages are taken very serious and they will be held accountable.”
