BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some who made threats against Anne Arundel County schools over the weekend have been identified and charged, according to county police.

“There is no danger at our schools however officers will be visible throughout the day,” Anne Arundel County Police tweeted Monday morning.

They are asking that parents talk with their kids, “and relay that these messages are taken very serious and they will be held accountable.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch