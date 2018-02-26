BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a crash early Monday morning that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old man.

The crash happened at 1 a.m., in the 3400 block of Berwyn Ave.

Police say a northbound Toyota Camry crashed into a parked minivan.

The driver of the Camry was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Camry was not injured.

The crash is under investigation, but police believe the driver may have died because of a medical emergency.

