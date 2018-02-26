BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings has announced his support of a bill banning assault weapons on Monday, nearly two weeks after a gunman used an AR-15 in a deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2018 was formally introduced by Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline and Florida Rep. Ted Deutch. The legislation would make it “unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess, in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, a semiautomatic assault weapon.”

However, the ban would not affect the “possession, sale, or transfer of any semiautomatic assault weapon otherwise lawfully possessed under Federal law on the date of enactment of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2018. ”

Cummings tweeted Monday afternoon that the bill is a “common sense measure.”

“For too long, Congress has done nothing to protect our public safety. We must act, for the sake of our children and for generations yet unborn,” he wrote.

Assault weapons are meant for battlefields, not for our streets and schools. I am proud to join @davidcicilline and over 150 of my colleagues today in introducing the Assault Weapons Ban of 2018. #NeverAgain — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) February 26, 2018

My colleagues and I have introduced many pieces of legislation that would reduce gun violence, but we have been blocked at every turn. I call upon @SpeakerRyan yet again to bring these common sense measures to the floor and allow a vote. #NeverAgain — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) February 26, 2018

Measures to reduce gun violence have broad support from the American people, including from gun owners. For too long, Congress has done nothing to protect our public safety. We must act, for the sake of our children and for generations yet unborn. #NeverAgain — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) February 26, 2018

The Hill reports the proposed legislation is the latest move by Democrats to enact a ban on assault weapons since the Federal Assault Weapons ban expired in 2004.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook