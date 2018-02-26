BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in South Baltimore Monday.
Baltimore City Police responded to the 4100 block of 6th Street for a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 41-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The second male victim, a 37-year-old man, is expected to survive.
The men’s identities have not yet been released.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4820.
