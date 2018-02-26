BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in South Baltimore Monday.

Baltimore City Police responded to the 4100 block of 6th Street for a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 41-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The second male victim, a 37-year-old man, is expected to survive.

The men’s identities have not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4820.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch