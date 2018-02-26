BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has been named among the “coolest U.S. cities to visit in 2018” by Forbes magazine.

“Thanks to grassroots and civic revitalization projects, creative types taking advantage of cheap real estate, and the realization that small can be beautiful, a new list of must-see cities is forming,” the report says.

They consulted “high-end travel designers about their favorite domestic destinations” to form the list, which also includes Louisville, Philadelphia, Detroit, Savannah, Portland, Maine, Columbus, Indiana, Richmond, Virginia, Lancaster and San Antonio.

About Baltimore, the magazine had this to say:

Despite its history as one of the country’s most important ports, Baltimore has been overlooked, notes Biggs Bradley. “But now, with the new Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel, a burgeoning arts scene and the planned Under Armour campus, Baltimore’s moniker of Charm City is becoming a reality.” Owned by the billionaire CEO of Under Armour and Maryland native Kevin Plank, the hotel has an acclaimed restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Andrew Carmellini. “Baltimore’s art scene is also on the rise: Local artist Amy Sherald recently unveiled Michelle Obama’s portrait for the National Portrait Gallery and now sits on the board of the Baltimore Museum of Art. This year, the museum is showcasing such pioneering exhibitions as Moon Dust, an illumination installation work by Spencer Finch, who is known for his works at New York’s High Line Park and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.”