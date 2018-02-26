BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little bit of heaven in the heart of Greenspring Valley.
The Stevenson Methodist Church could be your next home.
Laura Christensen is the listing agent on the church-slash-house.
She says it was a Methodist church from 1905 until around 2000. The current owner, Peter, bought it in 2001 and has lived there for 17 years.
The two bedroom has a soaring cathedral ceiling, original windows and wood floors and sits on two full acres.
“He’s dong a lot of exterior work, a lot of landscaping, I think the bones of the place are fabulous,” Christensen says. “New HVAC, new roof, garage, lots of great things. I think someone just needs to make it their own.”
She says someone who would be a good fit for the home could be described as “eclectic” with “a big personality.”
To see the online listing for the home, CLICK HERE.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook