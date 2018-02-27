BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities in Washington D.C. are searching for the person who allegedly vandalized several traffic cameras in the area.
D.C. police say the incidents occurred on Feb. 20 in Northeast and Southeast D.C. A total of 11 traffic cameras were vandalized and a man and vehicle were captured on nearby surveillance video.
Cameras were damaged in the following locations:
- DC-295 Northeast, south of Eastern Avenue, both southbound and northbound.
- 800 block of Ridge Road SE, northwest bound
- 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, northwest bound
- 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive NE, southbound
- 600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, southbound
- 2200 block of South Dakota Avenue NE, southeast bound
- 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, southbound
- 800 block of Eastern Avenue NE, eastbound
- 1200 block of Eastern Avenue NE, southeast bound
- Fort Lincoln Drive, north bound at 31st Place NE
If you have any information about the incidents or the person in the surveillance video, you’re asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.
