BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No charges will be filed in connection with the death of a Laurel public works employee who was hit by an SUV while working behind a trash truck.
The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Office told police that no charges will be filed against the driver of the SUV that struck and killed Marcus Colbert.
Colbert was killed in January 23, 2017, when a Lincoln Navigator hit a parked car, before hitting 30-year-old Colbert, who was at the back of the trash truck.
This happened near Old Sandy Spring Rd. and Casula Way.
“Marcus was a fine young man,” Mayor Craig A. Moe said in a release. “ I’m not happy about there being no charges. We’ll make sure his family is taken care of down the line.”
