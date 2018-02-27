BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Police Department officers are being treated at a local hospital after their police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
A Baltimore PD officials says the call came out at 10:20 a.m., after a civilian car collided with a police car.
Two officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person from the other car was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Wilkens Ave. is closed between Desoto and Brunswick is closed as police investigate and crews clear the scene.
