BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Police Department officers are being treated at a local hospital after their police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

A Baltimore PD officials says the call came out at 10:20 a.m., after a civilian car collided with a police car.

Two officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person from the other car was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilkens Ave. is closed between Desoto and Brunswick is closed as police investigate and crews clear the scene.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch