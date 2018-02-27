BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The man who police say accidentally recorded himself on a camera before setting it up in a Maryland mall’s bathroom has been indicted.

Court documents show that Mussawwir M. Sterrett, 40, was indicted on 25 charges on Feb. 12 from an incident at White Marsh Mall, where Sterrett allegedly set up a camera in a bathroom.

RELATED: Police ID Man Accused Of Setting Up Camera In Mall Bathroom

Baltimore County police reported someone found the camera in the family restroom of the food court area in the mall on Dec. 23.

The camera was pointing towards a toilet after being secured with electrical tape to a partition dividing two bathroom areas.

Police recovered the camera and recording equipment, along with the SD card with video footage.

After reviewing the footage, police say only a few people were seen on the video, meaning it had been there for a short period of time. Police say they also found video footage of Sterrett setting up the camera in the bathroom.

Sterrett was released on bail on Feb. 16. He faces several peeping tom, prurient intent and child porn violations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook