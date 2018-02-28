BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall today at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing. #BMoreTogether

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal aides, is resigning.

That’s according to a White House official briefed on her plans but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told “white lies” for Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Hicks served as Trump’s one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign and has remained one of his most trusted aides.

