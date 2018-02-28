BALTIMORE (AP) — A convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a child after terrorizing a 13-year-old girl for months.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland says Piere Ceradoy repeatedly enticed the victim to take photographs and stream live videos of herself engaging in sexually explicit activities.

They say Ceradoy regularly threatened to kill the child and her family while coercing her to send more photos and videos.

Prosecutors say he also sent the victim explicit images of himself.

At the time, the 37-year-old Crofton man was on parole in Washington state and was registered as a sex offender. He had two convictions in 2014.

Ceradoy pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of a plea agreement.

Sentencing is set for May. He faces 25 years in prison.

