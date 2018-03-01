WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Watch In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to officials, one person is dead after an early morning fire in Baltimore County.

Officials say they responded to a fire at 30 Tremaine Court in the Windsor Mill area around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say it started in the kitchen area.

After extinguishing the fire, officials say fire fighters searched the home and found one deceased adult male.

The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire but say preliminary findings lead them to believe there was nothing suspicious about the fire or the death.

 

