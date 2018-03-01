BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for two people who were on a small plane that crashed off the coast of Ocean City Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard has identified the two missing as Banica Richard Robinson and Marcson Ngwa.

Maryland State police say shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, they were notified by federal authorities that the single-engine, four-passenger plane is believed to have left Martin State Airport at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night en route to Ocean City.

Officials began looking for the aircraft late Thursday morning. Although the aircraft has not been spotted, Natural Resources Police officers in the water near the oil slick have recovered debris believed to be associated with an aircraft about a mile off the coast of Ocean City.

The two people on board have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook