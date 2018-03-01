WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Warning In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A proposed law requiring would-be presidents to make their tax returns public before appearing on Maryland’s ballot has advanced in the state Senate.

The bill would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release the preceding five years of their tax returns to appear on the ballot. It was introduced after President Donald Trump bucked tradition and did not release his tax returns during his 2016 campaign.

Maryland could be the first state to enact such a requirement. Democrats control the Maryland General Assembly. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has yet to take a position on the bill.

Similar bills in California and New Jersey were vetoed.

Senators gave the measure preliminary approval Thursday. It could get final Senate approval next week and then go to the House.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch