BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkton, Maryland.

Police say just after 1 a.m. troopers responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Frenchtown Road and Augustine Herman Highway (MD-213.) When they arrived they say they found black Nissan Altima and a maroon Chevy Suburban that had collided.

Police identified the passenger of the Nissan as Jennifer Smith, 20, who was flown to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified by police as Luciano Greenough, 23, who was transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation showed that the Nissan was traveling westbound on Frenchtown Road when it was struck on the passenger side by the Chevy, which was traveling southbound on MD-213.

The intersection of Frenchtown Rd and MD-213 was closed in all directions for approximately five hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the North East Barrack and reference case number 18-MSP-008874.

The investigation is ongoing but police say charges may be pending, after the investigation is complete and they have consulted with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

