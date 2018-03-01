Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at the Staples Center.

A little over a minute before the end of the first quarter, James Harden made a crossover that would be the talk of the entire game.

From just outside the three-point line, Harden does a left-to-right crossover, and then hops back – breaking Wesley Johnson’s ankles and leaving him on the floor.

Harden then takes a pause, slightly chuckles, and makes a three-point shot that put the Rockets up 31-7.

In true social media fashion, it took no time for the video to circulate and memes to go viral.

Wesley Johnson has to go into a witness protection program. And James Harden must be brought up on charges for snatching this man’s soul. pic.twitter.com/7pM82he8kC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 1, 2018

James Harden stared him like pic.twitter.com/GOiZB0ha0v — Journey 👑 (@TheShortest_1) March 1, 2018

According to Harden, he’s been “in his bag all year.”

"I've been in my bag all year" James Harden on dropping Wesley Johnson & staring him before hitting a three. pic.twitter.com/3nfMgUTrVM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 1, 2018

The Rockets took home the W last night, with a final score of 105-92.