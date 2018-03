BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An electrical fire at the Baltimore City Fire Department caused staff to evacuate the building Thursday morning.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the smoke appeared to have originated on one of the floors above the Fire Department’s mezzanine-level offices.

#BCFD Fire HQ had to be evacuated due to an electrical fire. No injuries and everyone made it out safely. It’s now U/C and people have been cleared to return in the bldg. @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/dMDlqoD3ry — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 1, 2018

Officials say the fire was contained and staff were cleared to return to the building. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

