BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two overturned tractor trailers have shut down I-95 at Tydings Bridge and US 40 Hatem Bridge Friday morning.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reports that excessive winds have shutdown the highway after two tractor trailers overturned.

Northbound I-95 detoured at MD 155 (Ex89) and southbound I-95 traffic detoured at MD 222 (Ex93). Tydings Bridge closure continues for high winds and SB overturned T/T cleanup. NB T/T has been cleared. #mdtraffic #MDOTnews pic.twitter.com/ho8hUnG5lC — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 2, 2018

The Bay Bridge has also closed due to high winds.

Bay Bridge is closed due to high winds. pic.twitter.com/fmruRfP6jY — Queen Anne's Co. DES (@QueenAnneEM) March 2, 2018

Crews are responding to the scene.

